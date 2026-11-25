UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR - Get Free Report) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.2160. Approximately 1,773,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,126,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.85 million. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 16.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

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UP Fintech News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about TIGR:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter net income increased 16.4% from the prior quarter, and reported EPS of $0.27 exceeded the $0.23 analyst consensus. UP Fintech Q3 results

Third-quarter net income increased 16.4% from the prior quarter, and reported EPS of $0.27 exceeded the $0.23 analyst consensus. Neutral Sentiment: The EPS beat was tempered by revenue of $172.6 million, slightly below the $173.85 million consensus, and EPS was down from $0.29 a year earlier. Reports also described declining revenue and lower non-GAAP earnings. UP Fintech Q3 earnings and revenue

The EPS beat was tempered by revenue of $172.6 million, slightly below the $173.85 million consensus, and EPS was down from $0.29 a year earlier. Reports also described declining revenue and lower non-GAAP earnings. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha article cited weaker earnings and regulatory risk while downgrading its rating, reinforcing concerns about the outlook. UP Fintech rating downgrade

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of UP Fintech from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UP Fintech to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded UP Fintech from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.51.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UP Fintech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 584,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,782,066 shares of the company's stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,566 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,386,529 shares of the company's stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 241,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 989,062 shares of the company's stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 63.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 388,251 shares of the company's stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 151,146 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Trading Up 6.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business's 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $799.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.65.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited, also known as Tiger Brokers, is an online brokerage that provides trading and investment services through its Tiger Trade platform. The platform gives clients access to financial markets and products including stocks, options, exchange-traded funds and futures, alongside market information and other investment tools. The company was founded in 2014 and focuses on serving investors, particularly those in the Chinese-speaking community. It operates across several markets, including the United States, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, and provides access to Hong Kong and other markets through its brokerage services.

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