Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $4.36. UP Fintech shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 5,555,243 shares trading hands.

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Key Stories Impacting UP Fintech

Investors following TIGR have been watching these stories:

Neutral Sentiment: Results were mixed against expectations: revenue of $172.6 million was slightly below the $173.85 million consensus, while EPS beat estimates. Other reports characterized non-GAAP earnings and revenue as lower, highlighting that trading and commission trends remain a concern despite the sequential net-income gain. Q3 earnings coverage

Results were mixed against expectations: revenue of $172.6 million was slightly below the $173.85 million consensus, while EPS beat estimates. Other reports characterized non-GAAP earnings and revenue as lower, highlighting that trading and commission trends remain a concern despite the sequential net-income gain. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage flagged a price-target cut to $7.15 and a rating downgrade, citing weaker earnings and regulatory risk. Such analyst caution may temper optimism about the company’s growth. Analyst downgrade and risks

Recent coverage flagged a price-target cut to $7.15 and a rating downgrade, citing weaker earnings and regulatory risk. Such analyst caution may temper optimism about the company’s growth. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action covering investors who bought TIGR shares from April 22, 2024, through June 2, 2026. The complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse information; these are allegations, not established findings. The case creates legal and reputational uncertainty, with a December 28, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. Class-action notice

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TIGR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Research raised UP Fintech to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered UP Fintech from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.51.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TIGR

UP Fintech Trading Up 8.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $815.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.85 million. UP Fintech had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UP Fintech Holding Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 35.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 584,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in UP Fintech by 129.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,782,066 shares of the company's stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,566 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 21.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,386,529 shares of the company's stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 241,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 989,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 63.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 388,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 151,146 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited, also known as Tiger Brokers, is an online brokerage that provides trading and investment services through its Tiger Trade platform. The platform gives clients access to financial markets and products including stocks, options, exchange-traded funds and futures, alongside market information and other investment tools. The company was founded in 2014 and focuses on serving investors, particularly those in the Chinese-speaking community. It operates across several markets, including the United States, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, and provides access to Hong Kong and other markets through its brokerage services.

Further Reading

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