Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $94.00. The stock had previously closed at $85.58, but opened at $77.11. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $76.7780, with a volume of 796,863 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on URBN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.62.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on URBN

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 5,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $460,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,332.25. This trade represents a 33.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tricia Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $265,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 30,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,006.40. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,200 shares of company stock worth $1,622,000. Insiders own 32.10% of the company's stock.

Urban Outfitters News Roundup

Investors following URBN have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Nuuly remained a growth bright spot: subscription sales rose 28%, supported by a 27.6% increase in average active subscribers. Free People and Urban Outfitters comparable sales also grew. Urban Outfitters: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

Nuuly remained a growth bright spot: subscription sales rose 28%, supported by a 27.6% increase in average active subscribers. Free People and Urban Outfitters comparable sales also grew. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts lowered price targets after the results, though some kept bullish ratings: Barclays cut to $94 and JPMorgan to $106, both remaining overweight; Needham lowered to $92 but kept Buy. Analysts Cut Forecasts After Q3 Results

Several analysts lowered price targets after the results, though some kept bullish ratings: Barclays cut to $94 and JPMorgan to $106, both remaining overweight; Needham lowered to $92 but kept Buy. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets lowered its target to $75 and maintained a Market Perform rating, adding to pressure from post-earnings estimate revisions. Separately, URBN’s nine-month GAAP EPS included one-time benefits; adjusted EPS was $4.57 versus reported EPS of $5.61. Analysts Cut Forecasts After Q3 Results

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.44.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Urban Outfitters's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a lifestyle retailer that sells apparel, accessories, home furnishings, beauty products and other lifestyle merchandise. Its retail brands include Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People and FP Movement, and it operates Nuuly, a subscription clothing rental service. The company also designs and wholesales apparel and related products, particularly through its Free People and Anthropologie businesses. Its brands serve customers through stores and online channels in the United States and internationally, including in Canada and Europe.

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