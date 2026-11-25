Shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.2230, with a volume of 1,574,774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

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Key Headlines Impacting USA Rare Earth

Investors following USAR have been watching these headlines:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Texas Capital raised shares of USA Rare Earth to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of USA Rare Earth from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut USA Rare Earth from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Rare Earth currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth Stock Down 5.8%

The stock's 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.25). USA Rare Earth had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 716.54%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at USA Rare Earth

In other news, Director Michael Blitzer purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 100.4% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,509 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

USA Rare Earth, Inc. is developing a U.S.-focused supply chain for rare earth materials and permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics, aerospace and defense applications. Its planned activities span mineral extraction, materials processing and magnet manufacturing. The company is advancing the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a project that contains rare earth elements as well as other minerals used in advanced technologies. USA Rare Earth has described the deposit as a potential source of both light and heavy rare earths, which are important inputs for high-performance magnets and other industrial products.

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