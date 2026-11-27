USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.70. 9,856,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 16,105,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut USA Rare Earth from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Texas Capital upgraded USA Rare Earth to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair cut USA Rare Earth from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of USA Rare Earth from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on USAR

USA Rare Earth Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.25). USA Rare Earth had a negative net margin of 716.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Blitzer purchased 250,000 shares of USA Rare Earth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 250,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,660,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Rare Earth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 5.7% during the second quarter. Carlson Financial Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in USA Rare Earth by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in USA Rare Earth by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,509 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in USA Rare Earth by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,949 shares of the company's stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter.

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

USA Rare Earth, Inc. is developing a U.S.-focused supply chain for rare earth materials and permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics, aerospace and defense applications. Its planned activities span mineral extraction, materials processing and magnet manufacturing. The company is advancing the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a project that contains rare earth elements as well as other minerals used in advanced technologies. USA Rare Earth has described the deposit as a potential source of both light and heavy rare earths, which are important inputs for high-performance magnets and other industrial products.

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