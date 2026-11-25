Shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.59. 14,131,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 16,131,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

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Key Stories Impacting USA Rare Earth

Here are a few of the latest stories about USAR:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USAR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on USA Rare Earth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Texas Capital raised shares of USA Rare Earth to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of USA Rare Earth from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.62. The business's 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.50 million. USA Rare Earth had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 716.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at USA Rare Earth

In related news, Director Michael Blitzer bought 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of USA Rare Earth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in USA Rare Earth during the third quarter worth $3,145,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,795,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 1st quarter valued at $7,038,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth during the 2nd quarter worth $2,562,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,500 shares of the company's stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period.

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

USA Rare Earth, Inc. is developing a U.S.-focused supply chain for rare earth materials and permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics, aerospace and defense applications. Its planned activities span mineral extraction, materials processing and magnet manufacturing. The company is advancing the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a project that contains rare earth elements as well as other minerals used in advanced technologies. USA Rare Earth has described the deposit as a potential source of both light and heavy rare earths, which are important inputs for high-performance magnets and other industrial products.

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