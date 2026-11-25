Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and traded as high as $16.36. Valhi shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 14,895 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Valhi in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valhi from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating. According to data from MarketBeat, Valhi presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valhi

Valhi Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $445.49 million, a PE ratio of 314.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $589.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.30 million.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Valhi's payout ratio is 640.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc. is a holding company whose businesses operate through subsidiaries in chemicals, component products, waste management and real estate. Its chemical operations include an interest in Kronos Worldwide, a producer and marketer of titanium dioxide pigments used to add whiteness, brightness and opacity to products such as paints, plastics and paper. Through CompX International, Valhi is also involved in manufacturing security products and marine components. Its waste-management subsidiary, Waste Control Specialists, provides disposal and related services for certain low-level radioactive, hazardous and industrial wastes at its facility in Andrews County, Texas.

Further Reading

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