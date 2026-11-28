Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and traded as high as $35.49. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.1250, with a volume of 2,804,004 shares trading hands.

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Latest Vera Therapeutics News

These are some of the VERA news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA’s delay of Vertex’s rival kidney-drug decision may give Vera’s already-approved Trutakna more time to build sales and familiarity with patients and clinicians before competition intensifies. Investors viewed the potential head start as a boost to Vera’s commercial opportunity. Article: Here's Why Vera Therapeutics Stock Surged Today

The FDA’s delay of Vertex’s rival kidney-drug decision may give Vera’s already-approved Trutakna more time to build sales and familiarity with patients and clinicians before competition intensifies. Investors viewed the potential head start as a boost to Vera’s commercial opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noted that VERA’s rally came without company-specific news, suggesting the move was primarily a reaction to the competitive update rather than a change in Vera’s own outlook. Article: Vera Therapeutics Stock Jumps Premarket: No Company News

Coverage noted that VERA’s rally came without company-specific news, suggesting the move was primarily a reaction to the competitive update rather than a change in Vera’s own outlook. Negative Sentiment: The competitive benefit is timing-dependent and does not resolve other risks to Trutakna’s prospects. One report flagged a February deadline as a possible catalyst that could reverse the rally, though the supplied article details do not specify its implications. Article: Vera Therapeutics Stock Soars After Hours as the FDA Delays Vertex's Rival Kidney Drug

Analyst Ratings Changes

VERA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $87.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 15.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 18,500 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $684,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,704,028. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Laurence Skelton sold 2,728 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $72,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,644,857.50. The trade was a 4.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,728 shares of company stock worth $1,407,194. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,839,245 shares of the company's stock worth $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 589,831 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,420,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,743,000 after purchasing an additional 85,852 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 808,717 shares of the company's stock worth $26,113,000 after buying an additional 207,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 564,724 shares of the company's stock worth $24,232,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company's stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for immune-mediated diseases. Headquartered in Brisbane, California, the company focuses on therapies intended to address underlying immune processes involved in conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Its lead investigational candidate, atacicept, is a fusion protein designed to inhibit BAFF and APRIL, proteins that support B-cell activity and antibody production. Vera is studying atacicept for IgA nephropathy and other autoimmune diseases.

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