Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $29.50, but opened at $34.12. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.8620, with a volume of 1,040,299 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vera Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 11.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 18,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $684,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,704,028. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Laurence Skelton sold 2,728 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $72,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,644,857.50. This represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,194. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,839,245 shares of the company's stock worth $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 589,831 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,420,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,095 shares of the company's stock worth $30,743,000 after buying an additional 85,852 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 34.6% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 808,717 shares of the company's stock worth $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 207,881 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 568,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,426,000 after purchasing an additional 100,461 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for immune-mediated diseases. Headquartered in Brisbane, California, the company focuses on therapies intended to address underlying immune processes involved in conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Its lead investigational candidate, atacicept, is a fusion protein designed to inhibit BAFF and APRIL, proteins that support B-cell activity and antibody production. Vera is studying atacicept for IgA nephropathy and other autoimmune diseases.

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