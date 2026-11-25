Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $571.75 and last traded at $568.1880, with a volume of 842,494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $563.92.

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Key Vertex Pharmaceuticals News

Investors following VRTX have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are positioning ahead of the FDA’s Nov. 30 decision on povetacicept for IgA nephropathy. Approval could give Vertex a new kidney-disease growth franchise beyond cystic fibrosis; the stock has recently reached a one-year high amid the anticipation. Article: Vertex Could Land Its Fifth Franchise on Nov. 30

Investors are positioning ahead of the FDA’s Nov. 30 decision on povetacicept for IgA nephropathy. Approval could give Vertex a new kidney-disease growth franchise beyond cystic fibrosis; the stock has recently reached a one-year high amid the anticipation. Neutral Sentiment: A report cited 12 insider share sales and no insider purchases over the past six months. Such transactions may warrant monitoring but do not, by themselves, establish a change in the company’s outlook. Article: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Rises as Investors Position for Key FDA Decision

A report cited 12 insider share sales and no insider purchases over the past six months. Such transactions may warrant monitoring but do not, by themselves, establish a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: The approaching FDA decision creates meaningful event risk: a rejection could weigh on shares, while even an approval could be followed by a “sell the news” pullback after recent strength. Article: Vertex Could Land Its Fifth Franchise on Nov. 30

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $660.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $596.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company's 50-day moving average price is $524.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.06). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 16.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.86, for a total value of $547,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,109 shares in the company, valued at $607,576.74. This represents a 47.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 15,286 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.87, for a total transaction of $8,374,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,402,542.68. This represents a 32.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 16,557 shares of company stock worth $9,071,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,363,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,758,606,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,714,476,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $621,556,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Boston, the company is best known for its cystic fibrosis treatments, including Trikafta and Kalydeco. Vertex has also expanded into other areas, including sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. With CRISPR Therapeutics, it developed Casgevy, a gene-editing treatment for eligible patients with these conditions.

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