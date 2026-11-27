Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $564.12, but opened at $517.37. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $518.8850, with a volume of 639,376 shares changing hands.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

These are some of the VRTX news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Vertex’s established cystic fibrosis business remains a core source of revenue, while its broader pipeline could support future growth. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Has Turned $10,000 Into $61,660 Over 10 Years. Here's What Could Come Next

Vertex’s established cystic fibrosis business remains a core source of revenue, while its broader pipeline could support future growth. Negative Sentiment: The FDA’s extension of the povetacicept review delays a potentially important growth opportunity and may give rival Vera Therapeutics a temporary head start, weighing on near-term expectations. Vertex Announces Extension of PDUFA Target Action Date

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $596.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average is $525.11 and its 200 day moving average is $486.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.06). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 16.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.86, for a total value of $547,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,576.74. The trade was a 47.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sangeeta Bhatia sold 271 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.86, for a total value of $148,470.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,549,192.58. This represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,557 shares of company stock worth $9,071,071. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 511 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 449 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company's stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Boston, the company is best known for its cystic fibrosis treatments, including Trikafta and Kalydeco. Vertex has also expanded into other areas, including sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. With CRISPR Therapeutics, it developed Casgevy, a gene-editing treatment for eligible patients with these conditions.

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