Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $181.56 and last traded at $178.52. 3,605,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,592,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.37.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (down from $353.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $329.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.11.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.39. Vertiv had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 53.31%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business's revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Vertiv's previous quarterly dividend of $0.0625. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Vertiv's payout ratio is 4.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward Monser sold 15,287 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $3,880,146.34. Following the sale, the director owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,188,030. This represents a 48.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,484 shares of the company's stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company's stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co. NYSE: VRT designs, manufactures and services critical digital infrastructure for data centers, communications networks and other facilities that depend on reliable power and environmental control. Its offerings include uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution equipment, thermal management and cooling solutions, racks and integrated infrastructure, and monitoring and management software. The company also provides installation, maintenance and other lifecycle services to help customers keep critical systems operating.

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