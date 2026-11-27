Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday. The stock traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $47.70, with a volume of 123,308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Via Transportation from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Via Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Via Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Via Transportation from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIA

Via Transportation Stock Up 2.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -74.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter. Via Transportation had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Via Transportation Inc. will post -0.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Transportation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Via Transportation by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,440,957 shares of the company's stock worth $134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,954,356 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Via Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,550,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Via Transportation by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,543 shares of the company's stock worth $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 143,777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Via Transportation by 505.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,474 shares of the company's stock worth $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 631,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Via Transportation by 41.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,589 shares of the company's stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 252,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company's stock.

Via Transportation Company Profile

Via Transportation provides technology that helps public agencies, schools and other organizations plan and operate transportation services. Its platform supports tasks such as trip booking, route planning, vehicle dispatch, rider communications and service analysis. The company's software is used for a range of services, including on-demand public transit, paratransit, school transportation and employee shuttles. Via also works with transportation providers to coordinate vehicles and connect riders with available services.

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