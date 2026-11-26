Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.11 and traded as low as $88.53. Victoria's Secret & Co. shares last traded at $91.28, with a volume of 1,273,994 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSXY. TD Cowen raised their price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on VSXY

Victoria's Secret & Co. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.11.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In other news, insider Melinda McAfee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $692,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 156,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,509,201.30. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,339,750. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria's Secret & Co.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 306 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 51.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 83.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 552 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co. is a specialty retailer focused on intimate apparel, beauty products and related merchandise. Its offerings include bras, lingerie, panties, sleepwear, apparel, fragrances and body care products. The company operates under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands and also owns Adore Me, an intimate-apparel brand with a digital-first business. It serves customers through stores and e-commerce, primarily in North America, as well as through international operations and partners.

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