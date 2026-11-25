Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 5.1% on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $39.96 and last traded at $40.00. Approximately 64,365 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 55,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Village Super Market from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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Village Super Market Stock Down 5.6%

The company has a market cap of $589.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $609.57 million for the quarter.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Village Super Market's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Super Market

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 592,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,929,000 after buying an additional 78,798 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Village Super Market by 57.2% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,148 shares of the company's stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,123 shares of the company's stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company's stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc. operates grocery stores, primarily under the ShopRite banner. Its supermarkets offer a broad range of food and household products, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, bakery and deli items, as well as prepared foods and other services. The company also operates specialty food stores under the Gourmet Garage name. Its stores serve communities in New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania, with Gourmet Garage locations in New York City. Village Super Market's roots trace back to 1937, when the Sumas family began its grocery business.

Further Reading

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