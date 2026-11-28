Vince Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:VNCE - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and traded as high as $12.27. Vince shares last traded at $12.1670, with a volume of 103,178 shares changing hands.

Get Vince alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNCE shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Vince from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vince from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Noble Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Vince in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vince from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vince presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on VNCE

Vince Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company's fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Vince (NASDAQ:VNCE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.75. Vince had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vince Holding Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNCE. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vince during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in Vince by 11.2% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 217,228 shares of the company's stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 21,892 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Vince during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vince in the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vince in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. is a fashion company best known for its Vince brand, which was launched in 2002. The brand focuses on contemporary luxury apparel and offers clothing, footwear and accessories for women and men. Vince sells its products through company-operated retail stores and e-commerce, as well as through wholesale relationships with department stores and other retailers. Its business primarily serves customers in the United States, with products also reaching international markets through retail and wholesale channels.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vince, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vince wasn't on the list.

While Vince currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report