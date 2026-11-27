Shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS - Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Friday. The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.7160. 98,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 506,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Yorkville Ives began coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an "in-line" rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VinFast Auto from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on VinFast Auto from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut VinFast Auto from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Stock Down 3.0%

The stock's 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VinFast Auto by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 158,855 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in VinFast Auto by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 185,329 shares of the company's stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VinFast Auto by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the third quarter worth $116,000.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. is a Vietnam-based manufacturer of electric vehicles and related mobility products. The company's lineup includes electric cars, scooters and buses, and it develops services and infrastructure to support electric-vehicle ownership. Founded in 2017 as part of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, VinFast began producing vehicles in Vietnam and has expanded its sales efforts internationally. Its markets include Vietnam and selected countries in North America, Europe and Asia. VinFast is focused on building its electric-vehicle business, including expanding its product range and distribution network.

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