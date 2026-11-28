Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.82 and traded as high as $10.09. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $10.0950, with a volume of 1,416,716 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Vir Biotechnology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.18. The company had revenue of ($0.19) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 178.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, EVP Vanina de Verneuil sold 2,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $26,717.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 110,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,142.30. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $210,712,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $129,353,521. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,034,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 43,401 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company's stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for infectious diseases and cancer. Its research draws on immunology and includes approaches such as monoclonal antibodies, small-interfering RNA therapies and T-cell-based treatments. The company's pipeline has included programs targeting chronic hepatitis B and influenza, as well as investigational cancer therapies. Vir has also pursued research and development collaborations to advance its programs.

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