Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $36.4820, with a volume of 658,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.70.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRDN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 14.46 and a current ratio of 14.46.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,620.79% and a negative return on equity of 79.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,109,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,381,000 after buying an additional 377,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,690,975 shares of the company's stock worth $75,997,000 after acquiring an additional 562,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,938,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,917,000 after acquiring an additional 247,347 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,306,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $21,601,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing medicines for serious diseases, with a primary focus on thyroid eye disease (TED), an autoimmune condition that can cause inflammation and changes around the eyes. The company's pipeline includes veligrotug, an investigational antibody that targets the insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor, a pathway involved in TED. Viridian is also developing additional antibody-based candidates intended to offer treatment options, including formulations designed for under-the-skin administration.

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