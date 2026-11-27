Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $432.01 and last traded at $430.4850. 3,688,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 7,473,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $424.39.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Visa News Summary

These are some of the V news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush began coverage of Visa with an Outperform rating. The rating adds to a broadly positive analyst backdrop; reported analyst data also lists a $487 price target. Wedbush Begins Coverage on Visa

Wedbush began coverage of Visa with an rating. The rating adds to a broadly positive analyst backdrop; reported analyst data also lists a $487 price target. Positive Sentiment: Visa and partners NBX, Tieto Banktech and IDT Finance plan to launch the NBX Visa Flex Card in 2027. The card is designed to let customers in Nordic markets and Germany pay from cash or stablecoin balances, offering Visa potential exposure to new digital-payment activity, though the launch is not an immediate revenue catalyst. Visa and NBX plan stablecoin-linked payment card

Visa and partners NBX, Tieto Banktech and IDT Finance plan to launch the NBX Visa Flex Card in 2027. The card is designed to let customers in Nordic markets and Germany pay from cash or stablecoin balances, offering Visa potential exposure to new digital-payment activity, though the launch is not an immediate revenue catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Visa’s Canadian holiday survey found that one in four respondents expects to buy a gift from a seller outside Canada, while travel and live-event experiences remain popular. Cross-border purchases and experience-related spending could support Visa transaction volumes during the holiday season. Visa holiday spending survey

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $435.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Visa from $396.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Evercore set a $405.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirty-five have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $444.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $773.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $397.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit-card processor reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.20% and a return on equity of 70.50%. The firm's revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Visa's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.22, for a total value of $2,445,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,315,722.28. This represents a 27.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 1,867 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $789,741.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,784,892. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,244 shares of company stock valued at $11,063,164 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,450,759 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $520,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 20,160 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 19,443 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,553 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $29,305,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates a global electronic payments network that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. Its network supports the authorization, clearing and settlement of transactions, while the company generally does not issue cards or extend credit directly to cardholders. Visa's services support payments made with credit, debit and prepaid cards, as well as digital and contactless payments. The company also provides businesses and financial institutions with services related to fraud prevention, security, transaction processing and payment technology.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report