Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) shot up 2% on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $426.67 and last traded at $424.96. 6,587,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 7,490,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $416.78.

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Here's some of the latest news about V:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $487 price target, signaling confidence in further upside. Article: Wedbush stock recommendations

Wedbush initiated coverage with an rating and a $487 price target, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Visa, iwoca and Enfuce launched a business credit card aimed at small and midsize companies. The partnership could broaden Visa’s reach in commercial payments and SME financing. Article: iwoca and Visa launch credit card

Visa, iwoca and Enfuce launched a business credit card aimed at small and midsize companies. The partnership could broaden Visa’s reach in commercial payments and SME financing. Neutral Sentiment: A discussion of Visa’s $20.5 billion in fiscal 2026 stock repurchases highlights that the company’s average buyback price was about $335 per share, while shares are now around $400. The article points investors to valuation measures, but does not establish that the stock is overvalued. Article: Visa’s stock buybacks and valuation

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $443.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $432.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Finally, President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $411.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $444.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $396.12 and a 200 day moving average of $350.05.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit-card processor reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 70.50% and a net margin of 51.20%. Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Visa's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie Rottenberg sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $789,741.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,784,892. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 5,875 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.22, for a total transaction of $2,445,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,722.28. This represents a 27.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,244 shares of company stock worth $11,063,164. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Kilter Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 19,443 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,553 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $29,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,479,503,000. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management SA increased its holdings in Visa by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management SA now owns 5,675 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc. operates a global electronic payments network that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. Its network supports the authorization, clearing and settlement of transactions, while the company generally does not issue cards or extend credit directly to cardholders. Visa's services support payments made with credit, debit and prepaid cards, as well as digital and contactless payments. The company also provides businesses and financial institutions with services related to fraud prevention, security, transaction processing and payment technology.

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