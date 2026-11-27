Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $124.30 and last traded at $122.7160. 1,657,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,273,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.32.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Vistra from $222.00 to $221.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business's 50 day moving average is $139.54 and its 200 day moving average is $150.75.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.25. Vistra had a return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 8.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2310 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.43%.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 6th that allows the company to buy back $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $6,747,488.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 331,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,273,219.34. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO James Burke acquired 4,465 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.25 per share, with a total value of $603,891.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,146,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,044,108. This trade represents a 0.39% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vistra by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,465,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,309,585,000 after buying an additional 585,007 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $242,932,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,466 shares of the company's stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Irving, Texas. It generates electricity and sells power and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers across U.S. markets. Its retail brands include TXU Energy, Dynegy and Ambit Energy. The company operates a diverse generation portfolio that includes natural gas, nuclear, coal and solar facilities, as well as battery energy storage. Vistra was formed in 2016 following the restructuring of Energy Future Holdings, the parent company of TXU Energy and Luminant.

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