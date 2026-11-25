Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.40 and traded as low as $58.85. Vita Coco shares last traded at $59.29, with a volume of 1,731,842 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COCO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vita Coco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Research cut Vita Coco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COCO

Vita Coco Trading Down 6.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Vita Coco had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $243.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vita Coco news, CFO Corey Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,815. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $251,277.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 576,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,137,194.28. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock worth $636,277 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 611.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vita Coco by 5,815.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company's stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets and distributes plant-based beverages. Its best-known product is Vita Coco coconut water, and its portfolio also includes coconut milk, coconut oil and other hydration products, including the PWR LIFT brand. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company helped build the packaged coconut water category in the United States. It sells products through retail and online channels in the U.S. and international markets.

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