Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as C$5.94 and last traded at C$6.16, with a volume of 233,144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.15.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VHI shares. Scotia lowered their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$12.00 to C$9.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vitalhub from C$12.00 to C$10.25 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD dropped their price target on Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$9.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Vitalhub from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$10.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VHI

Vitalhub Price Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.51. The firm has a market cap of C$390.17 million, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$31.91 million for the quarter. Vitalhub had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 4.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vitalhub

In other Vitalhub news, Director Andrew Anthony Shen purchased 67,600 shares of Vitalhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$410,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 655,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$3,981,313. This trade represents a 11.49% increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 18.57% of the company's stock.

About Vitalhub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,300 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 700 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka.

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