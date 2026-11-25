VNET Group, Inc. - Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.8750, with a volume of 397,025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VNET Group from $13.40 to $6.80 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of VNET Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VNET

VNET Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $503.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.76 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 38.31% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. - Unsponsored ADR will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,623,594 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $22,012,000 after buying an additional 443,656 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,883,000. FACT Capital LP acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,012,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc., formerly known as 21Vianet Group, is a Chinese provider of carrier-neutral data center and information technology services. The company operates data centers that support businesses' computing, storage and connectivity needs. Its services include data center hosting and colocation, managed network services, cloud services and related IT solutions. VNET also provides connectivity between data centers, customers and internet service providers. The company serves enterprises and other organizations in China, with facilities in major markets across the country.

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