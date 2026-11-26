Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.62 and traded as high as $34.94. Vornado Realty Trust shares last traded at $34.8380, with a volume of 1,716,560 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 4.0%

The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 90,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $3,060,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 110,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,741,100. The trade was a 45.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,940 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,768 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $81,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,675 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,574,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,414 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 24,033 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company's stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning, managing and redeveloping commercial properties. Its portfolio is concentrated in New York City, particularly Manhattan, and includes office buildings and retail properties. The company has also held properties in other major U.S. markets, including Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. Vornado's activities include leasing space to businesses and retailers, operating its properties, and pursuing redevelopment projects to update and reposition its real estate.

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