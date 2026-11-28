Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and traded as low as $26.82. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 95,400 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMMVY shares. HSBC downgraded Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV to a "reduce" rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMMVY

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,703 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV were worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV

Walmart de México y Centroamérica, commonly known as Walmex, is a retail company operating in Mexico and Central America. Its stores sell groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and other consumer products through a range of retail formats. The company's formats include Walmart Supercenter and Walmart Express supermarkets, Bodega Aurrera discount stores, and Sam's Club membership warehouses. Walmex also serves customers through e-commerce and related digital services. The business traces its roots to Aurrera, a Mexican retailer founded in 1952.

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