The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $123.75 and last traded at $123.6540, with a volume of 4,630,908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.51.

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Walt Disney News Roundup

Investors following DIS have been watching these news items:

Negative Sentiment: Phillip Securities downgraded Disney stock, a negative analyst signal that may temper investor sentiment. Phillip Securities downgrades Disney stock

Phillip Securities downgraded Disney stock, a negative analyst signal that may temper investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Disney has stopped reporting streaming profit, limiting investors’ ability to track the segment’s profitability as the company combines its streaming offerings. Disney stops reporting streaming profit

Disney has stopped reporting streaming profit, limiting investors’ ability to track the segment’s profitability as the company combines its streaming offerings. Negative Sentiment: Coverage of the new animated film Hexed is mixed, with some reviews criticizing its formulaic story. A weak reception could limit the film’s contribution to Disney’s content-driven businesses. Hexed review

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist Financial set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $213.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock's fifty day moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average is $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The entertainment giant reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 171.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Walt Disney's dividend payout ratio is 35.52%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Paul Roeder sold 4,854 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $597,818.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $597,818.64. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Iger sold 321,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $39,510,457.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 232,663 shares in the company, valued at $28,575,669.66. This represents a 58.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,852 shares of company stock valued at $45,118,506. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $745,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.8% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,376 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $1,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is a global entertainment and media company that began in 1923 as an animation studio founded by Walt and Roy Disney. It develops and distributes films, television programs and other content through brands and businesses including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, ABC and ESPN. Disney also operates streaming services, including Disney+, and provides sports programming and related content. Its experiences business includes theme parks, resorts, cruise ships and consumer products inspired by its characters and stories.

Further Reading

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