Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $248.56 and last traded at $248.4940, with a volume of 296,103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.71.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $275.00 to $241.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $267.00 price objective (up from $263.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Up 1.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.92 and a 200 day moving average of $226.43.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.9450 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CAO John Carroll sold 1,365 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total value of $300,163.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $771,629.10. This trade represents a 28.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,546. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Balance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raffa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Markowski Investments acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company's stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc., doing business as WM NYSE: WM, is an environmental services company that provides waste collection, transportation, disposal, recycling and resource-recovery services. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers through a network of collection operations, transfer stations, landfills, recycling facilities and other environmental infrastructure. WM’s services include curbside and commercial waste collection, construction and demolition debris management, recycling, organics processing and landfill disposal.

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