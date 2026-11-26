Shares of Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.80 and traded as low as $9.30. Wealthfront shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 1,324,692 shares.

Get Wealthfront alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wealthfront from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Wealthfront in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Wealthfront in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wealthfront from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Wealthfront in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on WLTH

Wealthfront Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.31.

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.87 million during the quarter. Wealthfront had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. The business's revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wealthfront will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kal Iyer sold 33,583 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $360,345.59. Following the sale, the vice president owned 269,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,237.20. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,550. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,816. 27.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wealthfront

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Wealthfront in the second quarter valued at about $74,766,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wealthfront by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,736 shares of the company's stock worth $29,861,000 after buying an additional 189,882 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wealthfront during the second quarter worth approximately $24,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wealthfront by 416.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,290,515 shares of the company's stock worth $13,396,000 after buying an additional 1,040,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wealthfront by 22.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,129,703 shares of the company's stock worth $11,726,000 after buying an additional 204,498 shares in the last quarter.

Wealthfront Company Profile

Wealthfront is a U.S.-based digital financial services company that provides automated investing, cash management and financial planning tools. Its platform is designed to help individuals manage savings and investments through online accounts and software. Wealthfront's offerings include diversified investment portfolios managed with automated strategies, cash accounts offered through partner banks, and tools for setting financial goals and tracking progress. The company has also offered services such as individual stock investing and portfolio lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wealthfront, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wealthfront wasn't on the list.

While Wealthfront currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report