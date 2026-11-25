Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.9950, with a volume of 13,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBTN. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.88.

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WEBTOON Entertainment Price Performance

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.65.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. WEBTOON Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $373.75 million. On average, analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 620.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment operates a digital storytelling platform where readers can access comics, webtoons and related content on mobile devices and the web. Its services connect readers with independent creators and professional publishers, and include platforms such as WEBTOON and Wattpad. The company's business includes paid content and advertising, as well as developing and licensing story properties for adaptations across formats such as television, film and games. Its entertainment properties have been adapted and distributed through its studios and industry partners.

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