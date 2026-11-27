Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $79.09, but opened at $76.97. Weis Markets shares last traded at $76.8750, with a volume of 2,020 shares changing hands.

Get Weis Markets alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Weis Markets from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMK

Weis Markets Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Weis Markets's payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weis Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 788.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 45.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 43.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 11.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc. is a regional food retailer headquartered in Sunbury, Pennsylvania. The company operates supermarkets under the Weis Markets name, offering groceries and everyday household products along with fresh produce, meat and seafood, bakery, deli and prepared foods. Many stores also provide services such as pharmacies, fuel centers and online grocery ordering with pickup or delivery options. Weis Markets serves communities across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Weis Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Weis Markets wasn't on the list.

While Weis Markets currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report