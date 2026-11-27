Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA - Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $28.82. Approximately 34,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 63,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTBA. Wall Street Zen cut West Bancorporation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings raised West Bancorporation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a market cap of $491.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.70.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.95 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 16.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. West Bancorporation's payout ratio is 44.26%.

Insider Transactions at West Bancorporation

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Steven K. Gaer sold 6,215 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $193,472.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,816.68. This trade represents a 24.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of West Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 28.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 106,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,348 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in West Bancorporation by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,496 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $2,071,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in West Bancorporation by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Its principal subsidiary, West Bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and organizations. West Bank offers deposit accounts, business and personal loans, treasury and cash-management services, and digital banking. The company also provides trust and wealth-management services. West Bank traces its history to 1893, when it began serving the Valley Junction community, now part of West Des Moines.

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