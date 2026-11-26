Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.24 and traded as low as $371.63. West Pharmaceutical Services shares last traded at $373.1960, with a volume of 1,135,010 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WST shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $412.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $424.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 4.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business's 50-day moving average price is $388.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $874.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $827.12 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. West Pharmaceutical Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Annette Favorite sold 2,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $921,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 21,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,963,570. This trade represents a 10.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 15,659 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,749 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,886,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services designs and manufactures packaging components and delivery systems used by the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Its products help contain and administer injectable medicines and include elastomeric components, such as stoppers and seals, as well as syringe components and other packaging and delivery solutions. The company also provides contract manufacturing services for medical devices and pharmaceutical delivery systems. Its customers include companies developing and producing branded, generic, and biologic medicines.

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