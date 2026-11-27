Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN - Get Free Report) TSE: WRN shares were up 4% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.30. 1,002,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,021,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $5.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on WRN

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $294.16 million, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN - Get Free Report) TSE: WRN last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Western Copper and Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the second quarter worth about $27,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 33,119 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 524,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Casino project in Yukon, Canada. The company is listed on the NYSE American and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol WRN. Casino is a proposed copper-gold mine and includes deposits of copper, gold, molybdenum and silver. Western Copper and Gold is working to develop the project rather than producing metals from an operating mine. The company's activities are centered on the Yukon, where it is advancing project studies and permitting.

Further Reading

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