Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $292.60 and last traded at $291.2040. Approximately 4,750,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,606,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.45.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $668.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Western Digital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $405.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $591.04.

View Our Latest Report on WDC

Western Digital Stock Up 6.9%

The company has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.76.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.14 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 69.20% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.1750 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Digital news, insider Cynthia Tregillis sold 684 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.47, for a total transaction of $206,889.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,408,450.62. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.51, for a total value of $6,170,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 245,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,774,066.63. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,718 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,135. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 182.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 65 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital designs, manufactures and sells data storage products, with its business focused on hard disk drives (HDDs). Its products serve cloud and data center operators, enterprise customers, and personal computing and consumer storage markets. Brands include WD, WD_BLACK and Ultrastar. Founded in 1970, the company evolved from an early semiconductor business into a major storage-device supplier. In February 2025, Western Digital separated its flash-memory business into an independent company, SanDisk, leaving Western Digital focused on HDD-based storage.

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