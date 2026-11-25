Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $27.3530. 1,488,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,895,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Whirlpool from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $30.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on WHR

Whirlpool Trading Up 5.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. Whirlpool's revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company's stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation is a home-appliance manufacturer headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Its products include refrigerators and freezers, ranges and ovens, dishwashers, washing machines and dryers, as well as related parts and accessories. The company sells products under brands including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, JennAir and Amana. Its offerings serve residential customers, with products distributed across multiple international markets. Founded in 1911 as the Upton Machine Company, Whirlpool adopted its current name in 1949.

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