Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.34 and traded as high as C$16.44. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$16.35, with a volume of 1,682,056 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WCP. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Desjardins upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WCP

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.34.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,308,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,960,694.27. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Thanh Chan Kang purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.78 per share, with a total value of C$93,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 484,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$9,094,684.50. This represents a 1.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $506,085. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc. is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

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