Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $351.59 and last traded at $352.17, with a volume of 295,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.76.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $374.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $360.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $391.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.82 and a 200 day moving average of $298.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virginia Estate & Retirement Planning Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 124 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, which operates under the WTW name, is a global advisory, broking and solutions firm. It helps organizations manage risk, improve employee benefits and support workforce and business performance. WTW's services include insurance and risk brokerage, risk management advice, retirement and investment consulting, health and benefits solutions, and guidance on talent, rewards and organizational strategy. It serves businesses, public-sector organizations and individuals across a range of industries.

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