Wise Group plc (NASDAQ:WSE - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and traded as high as $11.54. Wise Group shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 3,029,636 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSE shares. Weiss Ratings cut Wise Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Wise Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Wise Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Wise Group from $17.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wise Group from $17.70 to $17.80 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wise Group

Wise Group Trading Up 1.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wise Group (NASDAQ:WSE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $726.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Wise Group plc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nilan Peiris sold 58,262 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $684,578.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,516,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,568,146.50. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Emmanuel Francois Je Thomassin sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $70,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,853 shares in the company, valued at $57,022.75. The trade was a 55.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 106,626 shares of company stock worth $1,252,856 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wise Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Wise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Wise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wise Group in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000.

About Wise Group

Wise Group AB is a Swedish human resources and staffing company that provides recruitment, consulting and related workforce services to employers. Its services have covered areas including information technology, finance, human resources, sales and marketing. The company serves businesses in Sweden through specialist brands and teams focused on different professional fields. Its offerings include permanent recruitment, interim staffing and consulting support. Wise Group was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

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