Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.33 and traded as high as $39.19. Worthington Steel shares last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 134,107 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Worthington Steel from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Worthington Steel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Worthington Steel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. Worthington Steel had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Worthington Steel's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -104.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Steel

In related news, insider Clifford Larivey sold 18,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $740,494.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,150.89. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott J. Kelly sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $129,519.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,461 shares in the company, valued at $719,979. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,159 shares of company stock worth $1,210,068 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Steel by 48.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in Worthington Steel in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company's stock.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc. is a steel processor that buys flat-rolled steel and prepares it to meet customers' specifications. Its services include slitting, cutting to length, blanking and other processing, as well as the production of tailor-welded blanks and electrical steel laminations. The company serves customers in industries including automotive, construction, agriculture, energy and electrical manufacturing. Its operations and customer base span North America and Europe. Worthington Steel became an independent, publicly traded company in December 2023 through the separation of Worthington Industries' steel processing business.

Further Reading

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