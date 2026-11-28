Xperi Inc. (NYSE:XPER - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $5.64. Xperi shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 150,346 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XPER shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Xperi from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xperi from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Report on XPER

Xperi Trading Up 3.1%

The firm has a market cap of $273.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43.

Xperi (NYSE:XPER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $113.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xperi Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 24.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,092,416 shares of the company's stock worth $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 613,428 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Xperi by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,483,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 255,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Xperi by 181.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,431,723 shares of the company's stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 923,772 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 29.2% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,135,706 shares of the company's stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 256,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,769 shares of the company's stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi develops technology for entertainment and connected devices, serving markets that include television, consumer electronics and automotive. Its products and platforms help manufacturers and media companies deliver content, audio and interactive experiences across connected screens and vehicles. The company's brands and offerings include TiVo, whose products support television discovery and streaming, and DTS, which provides audio technologies. Xperi also develops HD Radio and automotive solutions such as DTS AutoStage, as well as services for smart TVs and other consumer devices.

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