Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and traded as high as $20.45. Yelp shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 870,472 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Yelp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Yelp from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $25.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Yelp

Yelp Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $370.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.66 million. Yelp had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 165,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,320. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Diane M. Irvine sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the director owned 98,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,824.88. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $386,730. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Yelp by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,683,927 shares of the local business review company's stock worth $66,402,000 after buying an additional 457,261 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,705 shares of the local business review company's stock valued at $42,989,000 after purchasing an additional 465,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,036 shares of the local business review company's stock worth $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 169,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,739 shares of the local business review company's stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 238,993 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,951,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp is a technology company that helps people discover and connect with local businesses. Its platform lets users search for businesses, read and write reviews, view photos and access details such as locations, hours and services. Listings span categories including restaurants, home services, automotive businesses and health and wellness providers. For businesses, Yelp offers tools to manage profile pages, respond to customer reviews and communicate with prospective customers. Its products also include advertising and features for handling customer inquiries, reservations and waitlists.

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