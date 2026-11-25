York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.8050, with a volume of 1,318,423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of York Space Systems from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial downgraded York Space Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised York Space Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of York Space Systems from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of York Space Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, York Space Systems currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on York Space Systems

York Space Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($5.76). The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter. York Space Systems had a negative net margin of 248.51% and a negative return on equity of 72.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that York Space Systems Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in York Space Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in York Space Systems in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in York Space Systems by 4,356.7% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in York Space Systems by 432.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of York Space Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

York Space Systems Company Profile

York Space Systems designs, manufactures and operates spacecraft and related systems. Its offerings include satellite platforms, spacecraft integration, mission operations and ground-system services for customers developing and operating satellite missions. The company's product portfolio includes standardized spacecraft platforms designed to support a range of payloads and mission requirements. York serves government and commercial customers, including organizations involved in national security, civil space and communications missions.

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