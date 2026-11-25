The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.31 and traded as high as $31.59. York Water shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 76,567 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YORW shares. Freedom Broker upped their price target on shares of York Water from $31.00 to $33.40 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 price target on shares of York Water in a report on Monday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of York Water in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Research assumed coverage on shares of York Water in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Huntington initiated coverage on shares of York Water in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, York Water presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YORW

York Water Stock Up 1.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.52.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. York Water had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 29.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other York Water news, Director David M. Velazquez purchased 1,288 shares of York Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $40,018.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,018.16. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,029. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of York Water

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 7.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in York Water during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in York Water by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 73,858 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in York Water in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in York Water by 80.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,710 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About York Water

The York Water Company is an investor-owned utility that provides water and wastewater services in south-central Pennsylvania. Its water operations include collecting, treating and distributing water to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides wastewater collection and treatment services. Its service area is centered in York County and extends into parts of neighboring counties. Founded in 1816, York Water is widely recognized as one of the oldest investor-owned water utilities in the United States.

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