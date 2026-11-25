Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.56 and traded as high as $27.55. Zenas BioPharma shares last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 476,448 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Zenas BioPharma from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zenas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBIO

Zenas BioPharma Stock Up 10.9%

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.42. The business's 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zenas BioPharma, Inc. will post -6.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Zenas BioPharma by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 37,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zenas BioPharma in the second quarter worth $5,306,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 723.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,347 shares of the company's stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 341,187 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Zenas BioPharma in the second quarter worth $1,732,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma during the second quarter worth $1,789,000.

Zenas BioPharma Company Profile

Zenas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for autoimmune diseases. Founded in 2019 and based in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company describes itself as a global biopharmaceutical business. Its lead investigational medicine, obexelimab, is a bifunctional antibody designed to bind CD19 and FcγRIIb and inhibit B-cell activity. Zenas is developing the drug for autoimmune conditions, including IgG4-related disease; it has not been approved for commercial use.

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