Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and traded as high as $33.41. Zeta Global shares last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 2,014,086 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Zeta Global from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zeta Global from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Zeta Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Zeta Global had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $492.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,111,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,657,000 after acquiring an additional 57,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 47.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,853,723 shares of the company's stock worth $61,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,864,071 shares of the company's stock worth $45,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 50.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 925,219 shares of the company's stock worth $29,209,000 after purchasing an additional 309,449 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zeta Global by 178.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 524,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 336,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global is a marketing technology company that helps businesses use data and artificial intelligence to plan and deliver customer marketing. Its platform combines consumer data, analytics and marketing tools to help clients identify audiences and manage customer interactions. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform supports marketing activities across channels, including email, digital advertising and other customer communications. Businesses use its products for tasks such as audience targeting, campaign execution and customer acquisition and retention.

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