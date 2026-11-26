Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and traded as high as $30.61. Zillow Group shares last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 3,336,630 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zillow Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered Zillow Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Evercore downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zillow Group from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $57.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Z

Zillow Group Stock Up 6.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 3,075 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $90,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 127,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,746,111.10. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,860 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $54,553.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 131,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,717.49. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,673. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,052 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 146.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 46.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company's stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates a collection of digital real estate brands, including Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy and HotPads. Its platforms help consumers search for homes to buy or rent, explore neighborhoods and connect with real estate professionals. The company also offers services and tools for real estate agents, landlords and other industry participants, along with mortgage and home transaction services. Zillow's Zestimate provides an estimate of a home's value, while its rental products support apartment and home searches and connections between renters and property managers.

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