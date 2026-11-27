ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday. The company traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $30.7940, with a volume of 141,097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Wall Street Zen raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.27.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Insider Activity at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

In other ZIM Integrated Shipping Services news, EVP Saar Dotan sold 67,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $2,026,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Abdallah Metanes sold 1,249 shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $38,094.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 138,051 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,540 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,475 shares of the company's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 12,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company's stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is an international container shipping company headquartered in Haifa, Israel. It transports cargo on global trade routes and provides related logistics services, including inland transportation and cargo-management solutions. The company operates a network of shipping services using a combination of owned and chartered vessels, along with containers and partnerships with other carriers. Its offerings serve businesses moving a range of goods, including refrigerated and other specialized cargo.

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