ZKH Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZKH - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.05. ZKH Group shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 312,526 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZKH. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ZKH Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ZKH Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating. According to MarketBeat.com, ZKH Group has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZKH Group

ZKH Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ZKH Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at ZKH Group

In other ZKH Group news, Director Yunjie Han sold 9,289,000 shares of ZKH Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $743,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,538,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,054.40. The trade was a 85.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of ZKH Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZKH Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of ZKH Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZKH - Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,872 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.30% of ZKH Group worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company's stock.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited operates a digital procurement platform in China focused on maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products. Through its ZKH platform, the company connects business customers with suppliers and supports the sourcing of industrial supplies. Its product offerings include tools, electrical and mechanical components, safety supplies, fasteners and other products used in industrial and commercial operations. The company also provides procurement, warehousing, fulfillment and supply-chain services designed to help customers manage purchasing and deliveries.

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